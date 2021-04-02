Red Sox hope for better year as season begins Friday

BOSTON (WWLP) – Baseball’s Opening Day means that every team has high hopes for a successful season, no matter how bad it was the season before.

For the Red Sox, it was pretty bad in 2020. A last-place finish in the American League East, a game behind the lowly Orioles, and 16 games behind the Division Champion Tampa Bay Rays. The hope is that this year will be different. Manager Alex Cora is back with a line-up that still includes stars like Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, Alex Verdugo, and J.D. Martinez. The pitching is suspect.

Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez will start the season on the injured list. Rodriguez was scratched from his scheduled Opening Day start after battling arm fatigue. One-time ace Chris Sale is still recovering from Tommy John’s surgery, after missing all of 2020. He may return at some point this season, but the Red Sox are not rushing his re-hab.

The Yankees are the pre-season favorites to win the American League East with Toronto and Tampa Bay close behind.

Red Sox opening day ceremonies at Fenway Park are scheduled to start at 2:10 p.m. Gates will open two hours before the game for all fans and the pregame ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 1:40 p.m.

The Red Sox-Orioles game was originally scheduled for Thursday but was postponed due to the weather.