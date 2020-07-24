Social distancing markers are displayed in the dugout during a Boston Red Sox intra squad game during a summer camp workout before the start of the 2020 Major League Baseball season on July 18, 2020 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. The season was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Red Sox will open their 120th home season and their 109th at Fenway Park Friday night after the season was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic back in April.

The game will be against the Baltimore Orioles at 7:30 p.m. with opening ceremonies starting at 7 p.m. This is the first time in 10 years the Red Sox will open the season with a night game.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Red Sox, the two teams will be introduced along the baseline about 30 minutes before the game. Springfield Native and indie gospel recording artist, Michelle Brooks-Thompson will sing the national anthem.

The Red Sox original opening day was supposed to be April 2nd against the Chicago White Sox but was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Due to their being no fans because of the coronavirus pandemic, there will be a crowd noise system implemented to create noise that mimics the natural sound created by fans in the ballpark.

According to the Red Sox, following MLB’s health and safety guidelines for the 2020 season, the dugout seating areas have been expanded by using seats adjacent to both the Red Sox and Visitor’s Dugouts. Sections of the lower rows of Field Box seats located between the home plate and dugout field doors on both the first base and third base sides have been converted into covered seating that will allow for proper social distancing.

Expanded, covered seating areas for the bullpens have also been installed in front of the bleachers behind the existing Red Sox and Visitor’s bullpens.

In support of the Black Lives Matter movement, there has been a “Black Lives Matter” Sign within the stadium that stretches 120 feet wide and 20 feet high covering several sections of the Bleacher seats in center field. There is also a 254-foot-long billboard saying “Black Lives Matter” on Lansdowne Street facing the Mass Pike.

July 22, 2020, Boston, MA: A Boston Red Sox Black Lives Matter billboard is displayed along the Mass Pike near Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox)

22News Reporter Sydney Snow will be covering the game and you can watch the full report starting at 5 p.m.