SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Current and former Red Sox players will be paying Springfield a visit January 20 and 21st.

Brayan Bello, Wade Boggs, Rafael Devers, Jarren Duran, Kiké Hernandez, Kenley Jansen, Pedro Martinez, Will Middlebrooks, David Ortiz, Jarrod Saltalamacchia, Trevor Story, and Jason Varitek are a few of the players that will be attending Winter Weekend at MGM Springfield and the MassMutual Center.

Friday night the participating players will be introduced and on Saturday fans will have the opportunity to meet the players in a photo and autograph session. The event will also include a Season Ticket Holder Lounge, a Fan Fest area, and Baseball Insider Panels. NESN will also be live from Winter Weekend. For more information for how to get tickets and what the weekend includes, visit the Red Sox Fans Winter Weekend website.