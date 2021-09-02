Red Sox remind fans masks required indoors

FILE – In this July 24, 2020, file photo, two fans walk on a normally crowded Jersey Street in front of Fenway Park before an opening day baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles. Elections officials in Boston are expected to approve Fenway Park as an early voting venue when they meet on Thursday, Sept. 24, after Red Sox owner John Henry offered the storied ballpark for voters hesitant to cast ballots indoors during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Baseball fans are required to wear masks in most of Fenway Park’s indoor spaces now that Boston once again has an indoor mask mandate, the Red Sox reminded the public on Wednesday.

In a health and safety update email, the Red Sox said that masking “will be required in all publicly accessible indoor spaces at Fenway Park, regardless of vaccination status, with the exception of those who are actively eating and drinking.”

The policy applies inside team stores, restrooms, elevators, indoor clubs, restaurants and suites. Attendees who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask at all times, the Red Sox said, and those who are considered “high risk” under Centers for Disease Control guidelines should “refrain from coming to the ballpark at this time.”

Boston revived its indoor mask mandate effective Aug. 27 amid a steady increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, driven in large part by the more infectious Delta variant.