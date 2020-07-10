Watch Live
Red Sox to host two exhibition games against the Toronto Blue Jays

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Boston Red Sox announced Friday they will host two exhibition games against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Tuesday, July 21 and Wednesday, July 22.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Red Sox, these games will be the only two exhibition games for the Red Sox.

The first pitch for both games is for 7:30 p.m. and will be televised by NESN as well as on WEEI 93.7 FM.

The regular-season schedule is expected to start on Friday, July 24 against the Baltimore Orioles at 7:30 p.m.

