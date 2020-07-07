Red Sox to open 2020 season at Fenway Park on July 24

A slightly rusted Boston Red Sox logo is seen at Fenway Park in Boston, Monday, Oct. 5, 2015, a day after the Red Sox finished the baseball season in last place in the American League East. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Major League Baseball in conjunction with the Boston Red Sox on Monday announced their 60-game 2020 regular season, with an opening game at Fenway Park in late July.

The Boston Red Sox will open the 2020 regular season on July 24, with a home game against the Baltimore Orioles at 7:30 p.m. The team released their full schedule Monday.

The short season will have American League East and National League East opponents only and includes 30 home games at Fenway Park and 30 road games.

Boston plays its second series vs. the New York Mets with two games at home, then travels to New York for two games against the Mets at Citi Field. The team is also scheduled to play 10 games against the New York Yankees. Seven of the 10 games will be at Yankee Stadium.

MLB teams began summer training camps this past week in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

2020 Red Sox schedule below: