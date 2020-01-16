Red Sox Winter Weekend celebrations kick off Friday night

Boston Red Sox’s Mookie Betts is congratulated at the plate by Dustin Pedroia (15) as Tampa Bay Rays catcher Bobby Wilson looks on after he hit a solo homer in the eighth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, May 5, 2015. It was Betts’ second home run of the game. […]

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The sixth annual Winter Weekend, a two-day event for Red Sox fans, will take place this weekend across multiple venues in downtown Springfield and at the MassMutual Center.

Winter Weekend will begin Friday night with the introduction of the participating players followed by a fan-interactive Town Hall meeting with Principal Owner John Henry, Chairman Tom Wener and President and CEO Sam Kennedy, President and CEO Sam Kennedy, Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom, and General Manager Brian O’Halloran.

On Saturday, fans will have an opportunity to meet players during photo and autograph sessions, attend panel discussions, and enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities in the Fan Fest area.

Police closed a section of Main Street on Thursday to allow crews to set up the massive tent that’ll connect fans to fun activities at the Mass Mutual Center. MGM Springfield President Mike Mathis told 22News they’ve spent months planning this event and they are ready for all the Red Sox fans.

“A lot of opportunities,” said Mathis. “This is really well organized. They will have a chance to meet players get photos and some of the break out sessions a chance to engage with the team. Bear with us, we will turn the roads back over to the business community starting Monday morning.”

Mathis said Springfield Police will be on the streets helping to move traffic in downtown. Players you’ll get to see this weekend include David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez, Jackie Bradley Jr, and Rafael Devers.

Tickers for winter weekend cost $60 for people 15 and older and $20 for children. 22News will be there Friday night to bring you live coverage as the red sox festivities kick-off.