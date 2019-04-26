Remembering John Havlicek

Springfield Mass. (WWLP) – Basketball Hall of Famer John Havlicek passed away on Thursday at the age of 79.

…”Havlicek stole the ball…it’s all over!”

And with that one play…John Havlicek not only stole the ball…he stole the hearts of Celtics fans across New England.

Today we talked with Basketball Hall of Fame President and CEO John Doleva about the legacy Havlicek leaves behind.

