Remembering John Havlicek

Springfield Mass. (WWLP) – Basketball Hall of Famer John Havlicek passed away on Thursday at the age of 79.
…”Havlicek stole the ball…it’s all over!”
And with that one play…John Havlicek not only stole the ball…he stole the hearts of Celtics fans across New England.
Today we talked with Basketball Hall of Fame President and CEO John Doleva about the legacy Havlicek leaves behind.
It is with great sadness we have learned that Celtics Legend and Hall of Famer John Havlicek has passed away peacefully today at the age of 79. He will be dearly missed by his Celtics family.
A statement from the Celtics: https://t.co/yqOkZPkbej pic.twitter.com/xlUCKjbKvg— Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 26, 2019
Shaq, Kenny, EJ & Barkley remember the great John Havlicek (1940-2019)
Did you know the 8 x NBA Champion was also a NFL draft pick by the Cleveland Browns?


We share a building and we share in this loss.
We share a building and we share in this loss.

The Bruins send their deepest condolences and heartfelt thoughts to the entire @celtics family on the passing of Boston legend John Havlicek.
It is getting difficult each time I hear about another contemporary that passes! What is harder is when we lose guys like John Havlicek, he was not just a teammate & a great guy, but he was family. That is how our @celtics teams were. #RIP Hondo
The Hall of Fame celebrates the life and deeply mourns the passing of the great John Havlicek, Class of 1984.


John Havlicek was a gracious man and accomplished Hall of Famer – a basketball legend whose impact on the @celtics franchise as a player matched his impact on our community as a person.
