FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The Patriots have decided to part ways with coach Bill Belichick after the end of the season.

That’s according to Patriots insider Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston. Curran said that the decision was made after the Patriots’ loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany on November 12th.

Nothing has been made official yet, so it is possible that team owner Robert Kraft could change his mind. Belichick is still under contract for another year.

Belichick is currently in his 24th season as head coach of the Patriots, he’s the only head coach in NFL history with six Super Bowl rings. The Pats are 3-10 this season and play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.