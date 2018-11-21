Reports: UMass parting ways with football coach Mark Whipple

The Boston Herald, ESPN, and several other media outlets are reporting that UMass is parting ways with head football coach Mark Whipple.

If true, it would mean that the 61-year-old Whipple was let go just days after UMass lost 66-27 to fifth-ranked Georgia, to conclude a 4-8 season.

One UMass student told 22News he was shocked to hear the reports about Whipple.

“Going into FBS from FCS creates a hard turnover, you just have to get the right players,” said Jake Aldrich. “I don’t know if it’s him that wants to leave but it’s definitely shocking to hear that.”

Whipple went 16-44 since rejoining UMass in 2014. He originally signed a five-year contract and had his contract extended to 2020 this past April.

Whipple reportedly made between $450,000 and $500,000, with a buyout clause of $500,000 if he is let go before December 1, and $300,000 after that date.