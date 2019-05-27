Rocco takes down Open Modified 80 win at Stafford

Keith Rocco took down the win in the Open Modified 80 on Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway. Rocco took the lead at close to the halfway point of the 80 lap event. Todd Owen led the field to the green flag and would lead them into turn 1.

The first caution came out at lap 20 when Marcello Rufrano’s engine blew near turn 1. Owen led the field on the restart as Rocco was right behind him. Rocco made a pass on the inside in turn 3 to take the lead from Owen on lap 26. The next caution came out on lap 36 as Sal Accardi spun in turn 2. The field came down to pit road as they could change two tires on their pit stop.

Andrew Molleur led on the restart and Rocco retook the lead on lap 38. Eric Goodale made an attempt to make a pass for the lead on Rocco on lap 48 but could not complete it. Owen passed Goodale for second place with 21 laps remaining. Rocco was able to hold on and win the Open Modified 80 event. Todd Owen finished second. Matt Galko finished in third. Eric Goodale finished in fourth and Chase Dowling rounded out the top five.

Agawam’s Jeff Gallup finished in 20th.

The next Open Modified event will be the Twisted Tea 80 on Friday night, June 14.

