Rocco wins third SK Modified race of the season at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, CT (WWLP)- Keith Rocco took down his third win of the season in the 40 lap SK Modified race at Stafford Motor Speedway.

Matt Vassar took the lead at the start of the 40 lap race. Rocco moved up to fourth on lap 6 when he passed Marcello Rufrano and then two laps later would be in third place as Chase Dowling would be in fourth. Tony Membrino Jr passed Vassar for the lead on lap 11.

Membrino Jr would not hold the lead for very long as Rocco took the lead from him on lap 13. The first caution of the event came out for Todd Owen on lap 13 when he hit the turn 3 wall.

Rocco took the lead on the restart as Dowling would start to contend for the lead. Dowling passed Rocco for the lead. The caution returned on lap 17 for a multicar wreck in turn 1 involving several cars. On the restart, Rocco took the lead as Dowling would be in second. Dowling would start to catch Rocco with 10 laps remaining. Dowling would make a move with nine laps remaining.

Both cars would get sideways with eight laps remaining but would keep going. Dowling would try for the lead over the final five laps as Rocco would be able to win his third SK Modified race of the season.

Rocco talked about his win to 22News.

“It was a lot of fun. It was getting a little stressful. Chase (Dowling) was better than us rolling in the middle. I think we were beating him a little bit off. It was a pretty good battle. When he got under us. The only opportunity I had was battling the top and tried pinching him a little bit and get a runoff. A lot of fun racing with him. Great show for the fans. Great win for us tonight.” Rocco Said

Dowling finished in second. He talked about his race with 22News.

“We had a really good car. Kind of upset at myself there at the end. He could drive into (turn) 3, When I was underneath him, he drove in hard, We came off the corner and we were both saving on for dear life almost wrecking. Had a really good car. I hate to lose them like that. Obviously not going to wreck people to win races.” Dowling Said

Stephen Kopcik finished in third, Glen Reen out of Wilbraham finished in seventh, Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in 15th, Mikey Flynn out of Hampden finished in 16th, and John Catania out of Agawam finished in 25th.

Stafford Motor Speedway will return to action on Friday night.