Rock climbing to debut as an Olympic sport next summer

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Rock climbing will make its debut as an Olympic sport during the Tokyo Games next summer.

Rock climbing’s described as a health addiction here at the Central Rock Gym in the town of Hadley.

When it debuts in Tokyo next summer, Olympic rock climbing will feature climber against climber competition.

But at Central Rock Gym, climbers deal with personal challenges and goals. Cristi Jacques told 22News why they like climbing.

“Climbing is really a puzzle that you’re figuring out with your body that’s how I like to think of it. For most people you’re not competing against others, you’re competing against yourself and you’re pushing your body as far as it’ll go,” said Jacques.

Ben Herrick from the eastern Massachusetts town of Boxborough has been an avid rock climber for the past 50 years.

“It keeps me fit plus it’s exciting. My wife and I travel all over the world climbing and I’ve had a lot of fun doing it for a very long time,” Herrick told 22News.

Rock climbers at this gym top out at 42 feet. As one climber told 22News, the sport permits you to be totally “in the moment.”

When you’re rock climbing, it’s the only thing on your mind. The youngest climber at the Central Rock Gym is two years old.

The oldest just celebrated his 93rd birthday.