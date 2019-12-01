Rules released for the Pro Late Model event at Stafford



STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn (WWLP) – Stafford Motor Speedway announced on Wednesday the rules for the Pro Late Model event that will be held on Friday night, May 29, 2020. The race will be 80 laps. The winner will go home with $2,500 dollars.



“After consulting with race teams, we’ve landed on a rulebook that we believe will deliver the best racing and a level playing field for race teams that attend,” explained Stafford Speedway General Manager David Arute in a news release.



“After hearing from race fans and teams for a few seasons, we’ve decided to bring in this type of division for an event at Stafford. Since we announced the event a few weeks back we’ve been encouraged by all the interest.”

It will be the first time since 2012 that the Pro Late Models have raced at the Connecticut half-mile oval. Ted Christopher took down the win in the event.



“We took our time with the rules and I think we’ve come up with a good package,” continued Arute. “We decided to only allow the crate motor for this event. This aligns with the direction local Super Late Model and Pro Stock series have gone throughout the Northeast.”

The rulebook is online at staffordspeedway.com. Teams can complete their registration online or by calling the speedway.

