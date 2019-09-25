Santos takes down the win in Musket 250 at NHMS

LOUDON, NH (WWLP)- Bobby Santos took down the win in the Musket 250 presented by Whelen on Saturday afternoon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Santos did not have a ride on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour this season. Dave Sapienza was injured in a wreck at Wall Stadium in New Jersey back in May, Santos started driving the car in July for Sapienza at Loudon.

For Santos, it was his fifth win at The Magic Mile and 18th overall win on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. He made his move on the last lap sliding into turn three and able to hold off Jon McKennedy and Doug Coby for the win.

“Guys gave me a great car. Tommy (Grasso) and them boys they work really hard. They gave me everything I needed.” Santos Said Jon McKennedy finished the race in second. He mentioned how the 250 lap race was more of a mental race than a physical race. McKennedy led the most laps in the race which was 93 laps.

“It was an awesome day. We were in contention most of the race. Congrats to Bobby (Santos) as far as I am concerned one of the best short-track drivers in the country.” McKennedy said Santos and McKennedy told 22News that pit strategy wasn’t key in the race.

“From my standpoint, the yellows fell at the right time. It was a pretty straightforward race in my opinion as far as tires and fuel. It wasn’t much of a strategy race.” Santos Said “I have to agree on that. I just want to give a shot out to all my guys on pit road. All-day they had awesome pit stops. For the most part, the cautions fell at the right time for everyone. It was all about having clean pit stops.” McKennedy said Doug Coby finished the race in third. He talked about his third-place run to 22News “I had people say I had ups and downs. I don’t think I had too many downs. I came off of pit road. I blended too early one time off of pit road on a caution. I got penalized and had to do a drive-through as I was back in like 14th. It seemed like when we took tires or fuel and restarted between 10th and 14th. We drove right back up to third and fifth. The car was really good when there was a long run.”

The next event for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will be this weekend at Stafford Motor Speedway for the NAPA Auto Parts Fall Final 150. Doug Coby leads in the point standings by 21 points over Justin Bonsignore. There are two races left on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour this season Doug Coby will be looking for his sixth title on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour while Justin Bonsignore hopes he can go and win back to back championships.