Santos takes down the win in Musket 250 at NHMS

by: Matthew Wiernasz

(Photo courtesy Matthew Wiernasz)

LOUDON, NH (WWLP)- Bobby Santos took down the win in the Musket 250 presented by Whelen on Saturday afternoon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. 

Santos did not have a ride on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour this season. Dave Sapienza was injured in a wreck at Wall Stadium in New Jersey back in May, Santos started driving the car in July for Sapienza at Loudon. 

For Santos, it was his fifth win at The Magic Mile and 18th overall win on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. He made his move on the last lap sliding into turn three and able to hold off Jon McKennedy and Doug Coby for the win. 

“Guys gave me a great car. Tommy (Grasso) and them boys they work really hard. They gave me everything I needed.” Santos Said Jon McKennedy finished the race in second.  He mentioned how the 250 lap race was more of a mental race than a physical race. McKennedy led the most laps in the race which was 93 laps. 

“It was an awesome day. We were in contention most of the race. Congrats to Bobby (Santos) as far as I am concerned one of the best short-track drivers in the country.” McKennedy said Santos and McKennedy told 22News that pit strategy wasn’t key in the race.

“From my standpoint, the yellows fell at the right time. It was a pretty straightforward race in my opinion as far as tires and fuel. It wasn’t much of a strategy race.” Santos Said “I have to agree on that. I just want to give a shot out to all my guys on pit road. All-day they had awesome pit stops. For the most part, the cautions fell at the right time for everyone. It was all about having clean pit stops.” McKennedy said Doug Coby finished the race in third. He talked about his third-place run to 22News “I had people say I had ups and downs. I don’t think I had too many downs. I came off of pit road. I blended too early one time off of pit road on a caution. I got penalized and had to do a drive-through as I was back in like 14th. It seemed like when we took tires or fuel and restarted between 10th and 14th. We drove right back up to third and fifth. The car was really good when there was a long run.” 

The next event for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will be this weekend at Stafford Motor Speedway for the NAPA Auto Parts Fall Final 150. Doug Coby leads in the point standings by 21 points over Justin Bonsignore. There are two races left on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour this season  Doug Coby will be looking for his sixth title on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour while Justin Bonsignore hopes he can go and win back to back championships.  

  • Bobby Santos (36) racing side by side with Sam Rameau
  • Gary Putnam (77) and Ron Silk (85) racing off of turn 4
  • Blake Barney comes in for a pit stop for fuel
  • Eric Goodale comes in for a pit stop for tires
  • Jon McKennedy comes in for a pit stop for tires
  • Woody Pitkat comes in for a pit stop for tires
  • Eric Goodale’s crew looking at the car and making repairs
  • Bobby Santos leading the field to win the Musket
  • Bobby Santos in victory lane receiving the trophy
  • Doug Coby talking with race winner Bobby Santos
  • Bobby Santos raising the Musket after winning the Musket 250
  • Bobby Santos with his crew in victory lane
  • Bobby Santos with Rob Fuller in victory lane
  • A four-wide salute was done in memory of Wilbraham native Mike Stefanik before the start of the Musket 250
  • Timmy Solomito (X6) racing side by side with Chase Dowling (99)
  • Doug Coby (2) racing side by side with Jon McKennedy (7NY)
  • Eric Goodale (58) racing side by side with Burt Myers (4)
  • Tommy Catalano (54) racing side by side with Rob Summers (64)
  • Timmy Solomito (X6) did a tribute paint scheme in honor of Mike Stefanik
  • Modifieds racing down the backstretch
  • Doug Coby (2), Matt Swanson (3) and Chuck Hossfeld (21) racing down the backstretch
  • Justin Bonsignore (51) and Doug Coby (2) racing down the backstretch
  • The modifieds heading into turn 3
  • Woody Pitkat (1) and Timmy Solomito (X6)
  • The Modifieds heading into the turns

