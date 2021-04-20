Santos wins Open Modified race at NHMS

LOUDON, NH (WWLP)- Bobby Santos won the 50 lap Open Modified race during the inaugural Northeast Classic at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon.

Matt Swanson would be in the lead as Santos would be in second place when the only caution of the event would come out on lap 25 for a competition caution. Santos would take the lead as Swanson spun his tires. Santos and Mike Christopher, Jr swapped the lead for three straight laps. The two drivers would swap the lead again on lap 33 and 34.

Chase Dowling would take second place from Mike Christopher. Jr. Dowling would then pass Santos for the lead on lap 35 and 36. They would then swap the lead six times in over five laps. Ronnie Williams would follow Santos and be in second place in the closing laps. Dowling would retake second place. Dowling would run out of time as Santos would go onto win the 50 lap race. There were a total of nine lead changes in the race.

Santos talked about the win with 22News. “It’s awesome for the Tinio family. It was a lot of fun. To come to this race track is awesome. I love racing here. The racing here is unbelievable. It’s just fun to be here. It means a lot for Sully Tinio and his family.” Santos Said