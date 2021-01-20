Sarah Thomas to be first woman to referee Super Bowl

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Referee Sarah Thomas will make history this year as the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl.

This is her sixth NFL season after she joined the league in 2015. This isn’t Thomas’ first time making history, as she was also the league’s first female on-field official. Many people are calling her a role model for young women everywhere.

Girls Inc. of the Valley, an organization whose mission is to empower girls, told 22News it’s about time.

“So for girls to see a woman in that role again they can see what they can become they can have these aspirations to be doing something that maybe they didn’t think they could do because they never saw a woman in that role,” Suzanne Parker, executive director of Girls Inc. of the Valley said.

The NFL assembles its Super Bowl officiating crew based on experience and in-season performance.

Super Bowl LV takes place on February 7, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.