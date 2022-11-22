CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving in western Massachusetts without some high school football games Thursday morning!

Some of these matchups go back decades! Here is the current schedule for local high school teams:

10:00 a.m. – Athol (5-7) @ Mahar Regional (4-6)

10:00 a.m. – Belchertown (4-6) @ Pathfinder (5-5)

10:00 a.m. – East Longmeadow (7-2) @ Longmeadow (5-5)

10:00 a.m. – Franklin County Tech (3-7) @ Smith Voc. Tech (1-9)

10:00 a.m. – Holyoke (1-8) @ South Hadley (3-7)

10:00 a.m. – Palmer (3-5) @ Ludlow (3-8)

10:00 a.m. – Tantasqua Regional (4-6) @ Shepherd Hill Regional (3-7)

10:00 a.m. – West Springfield (5-6) @ Agawam (5-5)

10:00 a.m. – Quaboag (8-2) @ Ware (9-3)

10:15 a.m. – Chicopee (8-2) @ Chicopee Comp (3-7)

10:30 a.m. – Easthampton (6-4) @ Northampton (7-2)

