Schedule updates for “Bubbleville” games at Mohegan Sun announced

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WWLP) – The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Gazelle Group on Tuesday announced schedule updates for the season-opening of “Bubbleville.”

There will be four games, which will be played on November 25 – December 5, 2020, at the Mohegan Sun Arena located at 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd, Uncasville, CT.

Daily updates on the games will be released if needed as the pandemic continues to shape the schedule, officials said.

Below is the schedule for Wednesday, along with broadcast information, is as follows (all times ET):

1:30 PM Towson vs. Virginia FloHoops 4:00 PM San Francisco vs. UMass Lowell FloHoops 7:00 PM 2k Empire Classic: Arizona State vs. Rhode Island ESPN 9:30 PM 2k Empire Classic: Villanova vs. Boston College ESPN

