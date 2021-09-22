School pauses football amid case uptick

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School on Wednesday announced a temporary suspension of its varsity and junior varsity football activities, attributing the move to an increase of students testing positive for COVID-19.

“In coordination with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the City of Taunton Board of Health, Bristol-Plymouth has identified an increased amount of cases among its student-athletes on the varsity and junior varsity football team,” the school said in a press release. “After assessing the situation it was determined to be in the best interest of the school and its students and staff to shut down team activities until Monday, Sept. 27 unless further COVID positive test results are reported.”

Taunton officials are recommending that students showing COVID-like symptoms get a PCR test, and the regional school is asking parents to limit their children’s “social exposures.”

The school nurse has reached out to students identified as close contacts, according to the release.