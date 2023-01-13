SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hoophall Classic, one of the nation’s most prestigious annual basketball tournaments, continued in its second day Friday evening.

Basketball fans filled the Blake Arena at the birthplace of basketball, Springfield College, to watch top-talented high school teams go head-to-head. Friday night’s matchups included Springfield Central High School facing off against Connecticut’s Sacred Heart Academy.

Tad Tokarz, the Principal of Springfield Central High School said, “I mean it’s great. Anytime you get invited to play in one of the best tournaments in the country, you got to be proud. Proud of our kids, the way they compete, our coaches, the way they prepare, and it’s just great for the city.”

The tournament, now in its 21st year, will run through January 16th.