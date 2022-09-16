CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Patriots announced that former offensive lineman Shelby Jordan has passed away on Friday, September 9.

Jordan led Washington University’s Division III Bears in tackles for three seasons in a row before being named a Kodak first-team All-American during his senior year. The 1972 team captain and Bears MVP is considered the greatest defensive player in the history of the school, and he was the first football player in university’s 150 year history to be drafted in the NFL, and eventually becoming a six-year starter for the New England Patriots at offensive tackle.

Jordan played in 95 games with 87 starts at right tackle during his eight seasons while he was with the Patriots. With the Raiders, Jordan was able to win a ring as a member of the Super Bowl (18)XVIII Championship team in 1983.

Jordan passed away at the age of 70. He spent 12 seasons in the NFL, split between the Patriots and the Los Angeles Raiders. Originally he entered the NFL as a 7th round draft pick by the Houston Oilers in 1973 before signing with New England.

After retiring from the NFL in 1988, Jordan launched and directed a Los Angeles-based nonprofit economic-development corporation that provides affordable urban housing to help families and seniors. They figured out how to build a community and round it out to make it self-sustaining.

There is now more than $100 million of new urban infill development initiatives within the University of Southern California and the Exposition Park community. In 2013, Jordan was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.