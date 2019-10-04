Shot of a Lifetime: Backwards buzzer-beater!

(WESH/NBC News) A Florida 12-year-old is a viral sensation after making not one, but two amazing shots during middle school basketball games over the past two weeks.

The first came when Myli Harpold hit a half court shot with less than four seconds left in the first quarter of her game.

That was amazing enough, but not to be out done by a shot that followed this week.

Again with seconds left on the clock and double teamed, Myli heaved the ball over the back of her head, hitting the shot without looking at the basket.

“I threw it behind my back, and I just happened to make it. It was all luck,” Harpold says.

