Silk wins Eastern Oil & Propane 100 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race

LOUDON, NH (WWLP)- Kevin Harvick went on to win his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series of 2019 in Sunday afternoon's Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. It was a wild finish between Harvick and Denny Hamlin. Harvick talked about his win.

"Well, we've run well enough a few times this year to win, and we've just made mistakes, and to finally battle and get over that hump is a great day for everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing, everybody on the 4 car." Said Harvick

" I was really questionable about how that was going to go, and the thing took right off. The only thing that was not good for us was we got the traffic and my car started pushing. I knew he was going to take a shot. I would have taken a shot. I just stood on the brakes and tried to keep it straight. I just didn't want to get him back on the inside and let him have another shot. I at least wanted to be in control of who was going to have contact in 3 and 4."