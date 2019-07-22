Silk wins Eastern Oil & Propane 100 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race

by: Matthew Wiernasz

Ron Silk in victory lane Matthew Wiernasz Photo

LOUDON, NH (WWLP)-  Ron Silk took down his third win at the Magic Mile in Saturday’s Eastern Propane & Oil 100 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race. The race finished under red checkered. The track has had the traction compound.  Silk talked about it 22News 

” We’ve been dealing it with for a couple of years so it’s not new. The fact that they weren’t any super long runs. It wasn’t good for the racing but I think it was good for the tires. We didn’t blister any tires like we saw in the All-Star race yesterday (Friday). Really about the time the race started, a lot of it was worn off the second groove.” Said Silk 

Doug Coby finished in second.  

Chase Dowling finished in third and he talked to 22News about the traction compound. 

” Obviously it’s for the Cup Series to make them look better. It doesn’t matter to us. It gives us a bottom groove, a top groove. We’re gonna race the same way we race.” Said Dowling

The race saw 20 lead changes. Doug Coby will take a 28 point lead over Ron Silk heading into Stafford in just two weeks on Friday, August 2. 

