Silk wins Icebreaker 125 Outlaw Open Modified race at Thompson

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – Ron Silk took down the victory in the Icebreaker 125 Outlaw Open Modified race on Saturday night at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.

Silk took the lead from Keith Rocco and led the final 12 laps of the race. It was Silk’s second win at the Icebreaker as his first one came back in 2012. Silk came back to the front after receiving a penalty on lap 30. He talked about the win to 22News as it was the first win for his new team Haydt Yannone Racing.

“Luckily that was just early enough that it really didn’t affect us. It put us back but it was early enough to overcome that. We fought a pretty loose car most of the night. Whenever we took our tires, 30 to 40 to go, made some adjustments on it and it drove really good after that. Just a little bit tight. Just pumped for these guys. This is my first win for them and hope it’s a sign of things to come.” Silk said

While this was Silk’s second win at the Icebreaker, he says it’s cool but he tries not to think about stuff like that as he wants to win every race because they are tough to win.

Keith Rocco finished in second. Bobby Santos, III finished in third. Craig Lutz finished fourth and Ronnie Williams rounded out the top five. Williams led the most laps of the race which was 55 laps. Sixth through tenth were Sam Rameau, Matt Swanson, Anthony Sesely, Mike Christopher, Jr, and Patrick Emerling.

There were eight lead changes among six drivers along with 10 cautions in the event.

The next event at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on the oval will be the Nutmeg State 75 for the second round of the Outlaw Open Modified Series that will be held on Wednesday, June 16.