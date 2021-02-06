Simms, Honor lead Clemson past Syracuse in 78-61 romp

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Clemson forward Aamir Simms grabs a rebound next to Georgia Tech forward Moses Wright during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal Constitution via AP, Pool)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Nick Honor drained four straight 3-pointers early in the game, Clemson led by 20 at halftime and emptied the bench in a 78-61 defeat of Syracuse.

Ten of 11 Tigers scored with Aamir Simms leading the way with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting along with 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season, seventh career.

Honor added 15, all from beyond the arc, and Clyde Trapp had a career-high 11 assists with eight boards.

Joe Girard led Syracuse with 19 points and three steals.

Alan Griffin added 12 points, making 7 of 7 at the line, and Marek Dolezaj scored 10.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

