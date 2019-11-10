Sneak Preview of 2020 Stafford Motor Speedway event schedule





STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn (WWLP)- On Friday, Stafford Motor Speedway announced the first month of events on their schedule for the 2020 season. The full schedule will be announced this upcoming Wednesday.



The 49th annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler returns on Friday-Sunday, April 24-26. There will be practice on Friday. April 24. There will be practice and qualifying for all divisions on Saturday, April 25 along with feature races for the Street Stocks, Limited Late Models, and the Vintage All-Stars. On Sunday, April 26, ” The Greatest Race in the History of Spring” will take place with the 200 lap event for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour along with the SK Modifieds, Late Models, and SK Lights will be apart of the program on Sunday.



The first Friday night race will take place on Friday night, May 1. Kids Night will take place on Friday, May 8. There will be kids activities on the Midway along with Big Wheels Race on the track.



The Open Modified 80 will return on Friday, May 15. Keith Rocco is the defending winner of the May race. Rocco edged out Todd Owen to win the event, Matt Galko, Eric Goodale, and Chase Dowling finished in the top five in the event.

For the first time since 2012, Super Late Model racing will make a return to Stafford Motor Speedway on Friday night, May 29. This event will be like the Open Modified 80. Ted Christopher was the last winner of the Super Late Model race when the Pro All-Star Series visited the Connecticut Half-Mile Oval back in August 2012.



“Fans and drivers have been asking us to do a Super Late Model show for a few years now,” explained Stafford General Manager David Arute in a news release. “We spoke to some race teams and are working on putting together a program that will showcase the Super Late Model talent in the region.”

“We’re opening the 2020 season with a busy month of May,” explained Stafford V.P. Lisa Arute in a news release. “We come out of the gate with 2 weekly shows including one of my favorite events, Kids Night and go into the second half of the month with an Open Modified and Open Super Late Model event. The schedule diversity provides race fans a taste of what’s to come in the summer months.”