‘SNF’ NFL Week 8: Dallas Cowboys take on Minnesota Vikings

(WCMH) — Week 8 of the NFL has arrived and this Sunday the Dallas Cowboys will travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings at the U.S. Bank Stadium on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.”

The Cowboys are having an impressive season with just one loss and five straight wins. The Vikings’ season has been and even split with three losses and three wins. Both teams are on the upswing with their string of victories leading into this matchup.

Dallas mainly has its quarterback Dak Prescott to thank for its amazing comeback from a rough 2020 season. Prescott returned this year after sitting out most of last year with a leg injury. Now, he is second in the league with a completion percentage of 73.1 and could receive accolades such as Comeback Player of the Year and league MVP.

Also helping the Cowboys’ chances for a win over the Vikings and a trip to the Superbowl is cornerback Trevon Diggs who leads the league in interceptions with a whopping seven this season.

Additionally, former Buckeye Ezekiel Elliott is starting to look like his old self notching two 100-yard rushing performances in his last three games. So far this season Zeke has found the end zone six times.

Meanwhile, on the Vikings’ side, the team has demonstrated it can do a good job of moving the ball, coming in top-eight in the league in passing yards, rushing yards and total yards per game. Wide receivers Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson are both assets to the team. Plus, the team has one of the best running backs in the league with Dalvin Cook, who finished second in the NFL in 2020 with 1,557 rushing yards.

Due to both teams having robust offenses, the game could be a high-scoring one, which has led to some speculation that the deciding points could come down to field goals. Vikings’ kicker Greg Joseph has had a dramatic season of field goal fails which only increases the drama of Sunday night’s game.

Watch ‘Sunday Night Football’ starting at 7 p.m. on NBC4 or stream it live at NBCSports.com/Live.