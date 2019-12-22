Snocross coming to The Flat Track at NHMS in February 2020



LOUDON, NH (WWLP)- Snocross will be making it’s debut next February at The Flat Track at New Hampshire Motor Speedway as it was announced on Thursday. The Eastern Snocross Tour will be making its inaugural appearance on Saturday and Sunday, February 15 and 16 to The Flat Track. The series owner Bruce Gaspardi, Sr is from Western Massachusetts and is a long-time supporter of Snocross.

“We’re looking forward to a full season of racing on our newest racing surface, The Flat Track,” said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway in a news release. “As New Englanders, we all know the cold and the snow is inevitable, and many of our fans already embrace the winter months by riding snowmobiles throughout the state. The Flat Track’s lineup will give them another reason to love racing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.”

It will be the third event of seven for the Eastern Snocross Tour. The event will be sanctioned by International Snowmobile Racing. The course will have a 100-foot frontstretch with a rhythm section on the backstretch. There will be Pro Riders from all over the East Coast with two qualifying rounds prior to the final event that will take place under the lights on Saturday, February 15.

There will be other events on The Flat Track at New Hampshire Motor Speedway during the 2020 season. The Laconia Short Track sanctioned by American Flat Track will make a return on Saturday, June 13 to kick off Bike Week at New Hampshire Motor Speedway that will continue until Saturday, June 20.

Friday Night Duels presented by New England Racing Fuel will make a return at The Dirt Track on Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 NASCAR Cup Series weekend on Friday night, July 17 featuring the Granite State Legends and the USAC DMA Midget Association and race with NASCAR stars.

The USAC DMA Midget Association will make a return to The Flat Track on Full Throttle Fall Weekend on Friday night, September 11 as part of an action-packed weekend at the Magic Mile featuring the Musket 200 for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and championship races for the ARCA Menards Series East, American Canadian Tour Late Models, and the Granite State Legends. Additional events will be announced at a later date.

The Flat Track opened in June of this year.