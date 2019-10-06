Sold out crowd for Springfield Thunderbirds season opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday was the night Springfield Thunderbirds fans had been anxiously waiting for, the start of the 2019-2020 season.

A sell out crowd of nearly 6,800 fans cheered their Thunderbirds season opener against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

It was a crowd comprised mostly of families. Parents, who when they were children were introduced to the sport by their moms and dads, now continuing the tradition with their kids.

“Absolutely, opening night for the Thunderbirds, I’ve been coming here since I was five-years-old, what a great family event,” Chad Lubarsky of Ludlow told 22News.

“Oh my god, it’s very exciting,” added Fatima Lubarsky. “The kids are excited. As a matter of fact he was saying how he used to come here as a child, with his parents.”

Thunderbirds co-owner Paul Picknelly shared the excitement, taking in the game while commenting on the family favor of his fellow fans.

“This is absolutely what it’s all about,” he told 22News. “Look at every one of the fans here, they’ve got smiles on their faces, and they’re happy to be in downtown Springfield.”

Opening night for the Springfield Thunderbirds, playing to a packed house of generations of fans whose commitment to Springfield hockey continues to run deep.

The Thunderbirds are currently ahead against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 4-1 in the final period.