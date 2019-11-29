South Hadley defeats Holyoke High School in “Battle of the Bridge”

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley hosted Holyoke for the “Battle of the Bridge” this Thanksgiving.

In the first quarter, the South Hadley Tigers jumped out in front, 14-0 over the Holyoke Knights.

22News caught up with Teddy Doyle, a South Hadley football alum, who was watching his former team. He told 22News what makes high school football so special on Thanksgiving.

“I love being around the game,” said Doyle. “I played in college and now and I get to come back and see my coaches and see [what] the kids I played with are doing. It’s awesome, it’s a great tradition. The turkey always tastes better after a win, that’s for sure.”

South Hadley doubled up on Holyoke, beating the Knights with a final score of 50-26.