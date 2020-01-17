SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Spalding Hoop Hall Classic returns to Springfield College’s Blake Arena with some seriously high-profile teams coming to town.

This year’s lineup could attract some NBA greats.

Local boys teams kicked off the showcase Thursday night, with the girls following Friday evening. Saturday, the out of towners start to play.

Sierra Canyon School will be competing Saturday night and Monday afternoon, featuring the high-profile duo of Lebron James Jr. and Zaire Wade, sons of NBA legends Lebron James and Dwayne Wade.

The two superstars are well known for their regular attendance of their son’s games.