Spalding Hoophall Classic begins Thursday at Springfield College

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One of the country’s biggest showcases of elite high school basketball gets underway in Springfield Thursday afternoon.

The 20th annual Spalding Hoophall Classic tips-off at 4:00 P.M. at Springfield College, the birthplace of basketball. Thursday’s games, and most of Friday’s games, will feature local high schools, but the games this holiday weekend will feature teams from as far away as Florida, Kansas, and Arizona.

Click here for the schedule of games

The Spalding Hoophall Classic continues through Monday.

Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.