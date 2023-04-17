SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boston Bruins faced off Monday night in round one against the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Its another exciting moment for sport betters here in Massachusetts, placing legal bets for the first time ever on the playoffs.

MGM Springfield is expecting to see an influx of sports fans like they did during March Madness. Community Affairs Manager at MGM Springfield, Beth Ward says, “The timing is actually perfect! The excitement of the Bruins being in the playoffs, its not only good for the fans, I am also one, its also good for business! With the sports book being opened, the vibe down here, and the excitement, has been tremendous!”

Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday, with puck dropping at 7:30.