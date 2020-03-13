Sports leagues, tournaments suspend games amid coronavirus outbreak

(WWLP) – After the NBA suspended the rest of their season, other leagues are doing the same.

The NBA suspended its season Wednesday night after Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus. 22News spoke with a college basketball coach Alyssa Guyon on the impact the threat of coronavirus is having on sports.

“Obviously it’s something very serious and knowing that a couple of guys in the league actually have it’s a necessary precaution to take right now,” Guyon said. “Hopefully in the future, we’ll be able to resume with play.”

And on Thursday, the NHL suspended its 2019-2020 regular season due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus. The suspension began immediately, and games planned for Thursday night have been canceled.

And on Thursday afternoon, Major League Baseball announced it will be delaying the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks.