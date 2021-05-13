Springfield basketball fans still excited to see icons during enshrinement weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 enshrinement ceremony is just days away and for the first time, the enshrinement will not happen in Springfield.

This Saturday, it’s taking place at Mohegan Sun.

This class has several iconic names like Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Kevin Garnett.

Enshrinement weekend usually brings thousands of people to western Massachusetts, from NBA Hall of Famers, to fans from all over the country, but that won’t be the case this year.

While it’s a loss for the city of Springfield, some say it won’t stop fans from trying to get a glimpse of their icons.

“I think if people are passionate about it’s only an hour away give or take i think they are still going to find their way down there no matter,” said Tyler Vene of Enfield.

The ceremony moved to Mohegan Sun due to Covid. Organizers have stated that the enshrinement will be coming back to Springfield.