Springfield Central Football heads to state finals looking to make history

SPRIGNFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The MIAA Football state tournament culminates this week at Gillette Stadium with the championship round and one Springfield High School is looking to make history.

The Springfield Central High School Golden Eagles will take on Central Catholic High School out of Lawrence Thursday night for a shot at the Division One State Championship.

A win would make it three straight state titles for Springfield and it would be their first division one championship. They finished atop the Division Three tournament in 2018 and 2019 and no postseason was played in 2020.

Springfield went 9-2 this season and has dominated their first run through the division one postseason bracket with an average margin of victory through the first three rounds of more than 23 points.

The division one final is actually a rematch from week one this year when Springfield lost a close one to Central Catholic 67 to 52. Since that game Springfield has lost just one game. Both teams have scored at least 35 points in each of their postseason games this year.

Kickoff is at 5:30 Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.