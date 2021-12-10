Springfield Central High School Championship Coach Valdamar Brower joins UMass Amherst

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fresh off yet another state championship leading Springfield Central High School, head football coach Valdamar Brower is stepping up to the next level.

Brower will join the UMass Amherst coaching staff to coach the defensive line under the returning Don Brown regime. Brower led Central High to three consecutive state titles with the most recent coming in their first year playing in the Division 1 tournament.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno called the move bitter-sweet adding that it was a loss of a valuable mentor but a smart move by UMass to add such a capable leader of youth.