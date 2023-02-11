SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The International Volleyball Hall of Fame is hosting its Morgan Classic Tournament at Springfield College’s Blake Arena, and this year’s event features four-men’s division 3 powerhouses.

Saturday’s consolation match was first up with 11th-ranked MIT playing against 15th-ranked Rutgers Newark. The title match will be see number 3rd-ranked Springfield College challenging 11th-ranked NYU.

The action packed weekend commemorates volleyball’s heritage by celebrating its founder, William G. Morgan, who invented the sport at the Holyoke YMCA in 1895, and recognizes the talent of some of the top college athletes in the country.

The Executive Director of the International Volley Ball Hall of Fame, George Mulry told 22News, “One of the great things of this tournament, the coolest thing, is that if you look back at some of the participants we’ve had over the years, so the 2008 men’s USA Olympic team, 5 of the 7 starters for that gold medal winning team played in this event. So there’s this really great pedigree of players that have come through here, coaches that have come through here, inductees into the Hall of Fame.”

Rutgers Newark beat MIT in their consolation game with the title match currently ongoing. Notable past participants of the Morgan Classic include three future hall of famers, 18 Olympians, and 12 professional beach volleyball players.