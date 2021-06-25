Springfield College swimmer to represent native St. Lucia at Tokyo Summer Olympics

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – At only 18-years-old, Mikhaeli Charlemagne will represent St. Lucia, the Caribbean island at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

“I’m very excited I’m trying to process it, every time I think about it, I get super excited and nervous at the same time,” said Mikhaeli Charlemagne.

Her days of swimming go back to pre-school, where she learned how to swim in St. Lucia, at just two years old. By the age of nine, she was swimming competitively and the love of the sport just kept growing.

“I remember when I first started swimming, I was very excited,” said Charlemagne. “I was that kid in practice that never paid attention, my head was always under the water. “And I’ve always loved watching the Olympic games, I’ve always tried imitating that.”

Mikhaeli has been spending time with her family in St. Lucia, while also working hard in the gym, and spending at least two hours in the pool each day. Mikhaeli has swum many swam laps and races for the Springfield College swimming team. She said her favorite strokes are the freestyle and the butterfly.

“She would be the one in the fast line, said teammate Jessica Hart, a senior at Springfield College. “She was pretty untouchable in both the 50-free the 100-free the 100-fly, wherever we put her, you could on her.”

Her coach John Taffee talked about her drive to be the best, both in the water and in the classroom, where she has earned a 4.0 GPA. He and the rest of the team can’t wait to watch her compete in Tokyo.

“It’s going to be amazing to see her up there I know we are all going to tune in, cheer her on yell at our TVs,” said Hart.

And you’ll be able to tune in and watch Mikhaeli swim against the best of the world when the Olympics kicks off on 22News in less than a month.