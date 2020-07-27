Springfield-native golfer competed in PGA 3M Open over the weekend

Richy Werenski watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the 3M Open golf tournament in Blaine, Minn., Sunday, July 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield native fared well at the PGA 3M Open over the weekend in Minnesota.

If you follow golf, then you know exactly who we are talking about. Richy Werenski made a run at the open this weekend.

Werenski finished 16 under, tied for third overall in this weekend’s PGA 3M Open in Minnesota.

He was tied with the eventual winner Michael Thompson, who shot four under Sunday to seal the win.

Werenski was born in Springfield and grew up in South Hadley before playing college golf at Georgia Tech. He was a member at The Orchards in South Hadley, so 22News took a ride up there Monday to get some reaction from fellow golfers.

“I thought it was great to see a local person up on the top of the leader board. It made me as a golfer want to check in and see how he was doing. When I wasn’t near the TV I would check my phone and see how he’s doing, how he’s doing. It was exciting to have a local guy right in the mix,” said Derek Gariepy of Belchertown.

The Orchards golf club hosted the 2004 U.S. women’s open.

The 3M this weekend was Werenski’s 99th entry on the PGA Tour.