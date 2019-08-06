Springfield native hits first homerun in major league baseball

NEW YORK, NY. (WWLP) – A Springfield native hit it out of the park for the Miami Marlins in their match-up against the New York Mets on Monday.
Isan Diaz hit his first homerun in the big leagues on Monday at the top of the sixth.
Diaz is originally from Puerto Rico, but moved to Springfield and played baseball for Central High School.
His homerun was only one of two runs for Miami, who went on to lose the game six to two in New York. But Diaz’s family was happy to witness his first homer, as they cheered him on in the stands.