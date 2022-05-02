SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Holy Cross Defensive lineman Benton Whitley of Springfield has signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent on Saturday.

“This means everything to me,” Whitley said. “Reaching this milestone is a representation of all of the work I’ve put in throughout my life as well as all of the people that have helped me along the way like my family, coaches and teammates. I really can’t wait to get in there and compete to show them what I’ve got.”

Whitley played in high school at Minnechaug Regional High School and is also a three-time All-Patriot League first team selection as a Defensive End at Holy Cross. During his senior year at Holy Cross, Whitley led the defense of his team to the top ranked in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision.

“We are all very excited for Benton and his family,” said Holy Cross head coach Bob Chesney. “Benton has all of the measurables to succeed at the next level, and many of the intangibles that the best of the best possess. It was an honor for each of us to coach Benton and watch his growth through these past four years. His commitment and work ethic are exactly what will make him a success at the next level. It’s a great day to be a Crusader.”

He also earned All-New England first team honors in 2021, All-ECAC second team laurels in 2019 and now has a chance to continue his career in the NFL with the LA Rams.