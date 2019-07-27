Springfield Red Sox youth baseball team hosts annual tournament

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Springfield Red Sox youth baseball team hosted their second annual Sheila A. Monroe Youth Baseball Tournament Saturday in Springfield.

In a news release sent to 22News, this is the second year that Coach Adrian Monroe has hosted the tournament in honor of his mother who inspired him to help the youth.

The tournament was held at Rebecca Johnson School in Springfield and had players from Springfield, Chicopee, Ludlow, and Ware.

Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman threw out the first pitch of the game.

