SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Beginning in March, the Springfield Rifles will be rebranded to the Springfield Junior Thunderbirds. The Springfield Thunderbirds and the Springfield Rifles announced their new partnership that will bring the two hockey organizations together.

Starting with the March tryouts for the 2022-2023 season, The Springfield Rifles will be fully rebranded to the Springfield Junior Thunderbirds. This rebrand is for both the girls and boys teams from Youth Level through Under 19s.

Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa said, “Coach Brian Foley and his staff have built the Springfield Rifles organization into a highly-acclaimed program that develops players for high school, college, and professional competition. This partnership is another step in growing the Thunderbirds’ brand throughout the vast New England youth hockey scene. We look forward to following these young athletes’ journeys, from the Junior Thunderbirds to perhaps one day becoming AHL Thunderbirds.”

Rifles Founder and President Brian Foley said, “This is a very exciting announcement for the Rifles organization to partner with the Thunderbirds. Under the direction of Nate Costa and the local ownership group, the Thunderbirds have established themselves as the must-see sports attraction in Western Massachusetts, and we could not be happier to partner with our hometown AHL team. Our youth players will be ecstatic about wearing the same uniforms and sporting the same brand as their pro hockey heroes, and we cannot wait to see the impact of this collaboration for our players for years down the road.”

In addition to the teams name change, the Junior Thunderbirds will celebrate the beginning of their season with a kick-off event at a Thunderbirds home game at the MassMutual Center early in the 2022-2023 AHL season. This will be an opportunity for the Junior Thunderbirds to interact with Thunderbirds players and staff.

“It has always been our mission to grow the game of hockey and create fans locally from an early age, and having a Junior Thunderbirds program has been a vision of ours since our inception,” said Costa. “The partnership with the Rifles is a perfect fit that aligns with our vision and values of what youth hockey can do for our community, and we couldn’t be happier to be partnering with Brian, who has created a standard of excellence for youth hockey in Western Massachusetts.”

The Junior Thunderbirds will continue to play at the Olympia Ice Center in West Springfield.