Springfield Thunderbirds announce 2021-22 regular season schedule

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- The Springfield Thunderbirds has released their full schedule for the 2021-22 regular season. The season opener will be on home ice at the Mass Mutual Center, Saturday, October 16, against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

The season marks the first year in the Thunderbirds’ new affiliation agreement with the NHL’s St. Louis Blues. It will also be the 5th Anniversary season of Thunderbirds hockey after the club opted out of the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign.

The Thunderbirds will once again compete in the American Hockey Leagues’s (AHL) Atlantic Division. Springfield is one of 10 AHL teams scheduled for 76 games: 38 home and 38 away games.

Information on the Springfield Thunderbirds is available on their website.

Springfield Thunderbirds 2021-22 Schedule – By Month – Home Games in Bold

OCTOBER:

Sat., Oct. 16 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 17 vs. BRI, 3:05 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 22 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 23 @ BRI, 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 24 @ PRO, 3:05 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 30 vs. WBS, 7:05 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 31 vs. CLT, 2:05 p.m.

NOVEMBER:

Fri., Nov. 5 vs. HER, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 6 @ BRI, 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 7 @ HER, 3:00 p.m.

Weds., Nov. 10 @ PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 12 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 13 @ LV, 7:05 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 19 vs. WBS, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 20 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 21 @ BRI, 3:00 p.m.

Weds., Nov. 24 vs. BRI, 6:05 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 26 @ HFD, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 27 vs. HFD, 2:05 p.m.

DECEMBER:

Weds., Dec. 1 @ HFD, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 3 @ ROC, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 4 @ TOR, 4:00 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 10 vs. TOR, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 11 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 12 @ WBS, 3:05 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 17 vs. HER, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 18 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 19 @ HFD, 3:00 p.m.

Tues., Dec. 28 @ BRI, 7:00 p.m.

Weds., Dec. 29 vs. UTI, 6:05 p.m.

JANUARY:

Sat., Jan. 1 vs. ROC, 2:05 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 2 @ PRO, 3:05 p.m.

Weds., Jan. 5 @ LAV, 7:30 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 7 @ BEL, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 8 @ BEL, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 14 vs. LAV, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 15 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Tues., Jan. 18 @ CLT, 7:00 p.m.

Thurs., Jan. 20 @ CLT, 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 23 @ BRI, 3:00 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 28 vs. LV, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 29 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.

FEBRUARY:

Weds., Feb. 2 @ WBS, 7:05 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 4 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 5 @ UTI, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 11 @ HFD, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 12 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Weds., Feb. 16 @ LV, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 19 @ WBS, 6:05 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 20 @ LV, 3:05 p.m.

Weds., Feb. 23 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 25 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 26 vs. CLT, 7:05 p.m.

MARCH:

Fri., March 4 vs. HER, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., March 5 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Weds., March 9 @ PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Fri., March 11 @ CLT, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., March 12 @ CLT, 6:00 p.m.

Weds., March 16 vs. BRI, 10:35 a.m.

Fri., March 18 vs. LV, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., March 19 vs. LV, 7:05 p.m.

Weds., March 23 @ HFD, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., March 25 @ HFD, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., March 26 @ PRO, 7:05 p.m.

APRIL: