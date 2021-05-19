Springfield Thunderbirds announce 2021 opening night date

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After opting out of the 2020-21 AHL season earlier this year, the Springfield Thunderbirds are letting fans know they are returning next season!

The team posted on Twitter Tuesday night that hockey will return to Springfield on October 16th this year. This will be the first game at the MassMutual Center since March 2020.

Several other dates have already been confirmed as well in Springfield. The Thunderbirds said they are guaranteed to play on: