Springfield Thunderbirds forgo 2021 season due to COVID-19 pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds won’t be returning to the ice for the upcoming AHL season.

In a statement from the St. Louis Blues affiliate, the team said they made the decision with safety and logistical concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic in mind. Two other teams made the same decision.

The Thunderbirds haven’t played a game since March.

22News spoke to Andrew Milloux of East Longmeadow, a fan of the team, who said he was hoping to go to a game with his family this year.

“I get it, but it’s disappointing. I would’ve liked to take my daughter there this year, but I can’t. It is what it is,” Milloux told 22News.

The Thunderbirds will maintain their status as active members of the AHL and return to play next season.

