Springfield Thunderbirds game scheduled for Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds’ game at MassMutual Center will go on as scheduled Saturday night.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Ryan Smith of the Springfield Thunderbirds, Saturday’s game begins at 7:05 p.m. against the Providence Bruins at the MassMutual Center will go on as scheduled despite the winter storm.

Smith told 22News, the Hometown Heroes Night festivities presented by People’s United Bank & Springfield’s Ride to Remember will be scaled down due to their response to the storm. It will be celebrated during the April 2nd game.

The matchup marks the third game between Springfield and Providence in the month of January. Providence holds a narrow edge in the season series over the Thunderbirds, winning three matchups, while the Thunderbirds have defeated the Bruins twice so far in the 2021-22 season.

The heaviest snow is between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is expected to end from west to east at 4 to 8 p.m.