SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds have one more shot against the Chicago Wolves on Saturday night for Game 5 of the Calder Cup Finals.

The Thunderbirds are on the brink of elimination after a disappointing loss on home ice at Friday night’s game.

The Wolves currently lead the series 3 to 1. So its up to the Thunderbirds to bring the thunder to the ice.

If the Chicago Wolves win Game 5 they would win the Calder Cup series, but if the Thunderbirds win the seven game series would continue in Chicago.

Thunderbirds fans have continued to come out in swarms to show their support for the boys on the ice.

Every game so far this week has been sold out at the Mass Mutual Center.

So the T-Birds are hoping that fans fill up the Thunderdome on Saturday night to give the birds some extra edge against the wolves.

The puck drops at 7:05pm at the Mass Mutual Center.